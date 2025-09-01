'After Hydrogen Bomb, Narendra Modi Will Not Be Able To Show His Face': Rahul Gandhi Says More Exposes On 'Vote Thieft' Coming Soon - VIDEO

Rahul Gandhi | X/@RahulGandhi

Patna: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Monday during his Voter Adhikar Yatra asked the BJP people to get ready for "hydrogen bomb" regarding his allegations of vote theft, as what was shown about Mahadevpura constituency was just an "atom bomb."

Addressing a public meeting on the last day of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Patna, Gandhi said, "I want to say to the people of BJP, that, in Mahadevpura, we had shown atom bomb, but soon we will come with hydrogen bomb, BJP get ready."

Further attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi he said, "I guarantee you, after hydrogen bomb, Narendra Modi ji won't be able to show his face to this country..." Gandhi said.

Gandhi, however, did not reveal details regarding which constituency he would target this time.

BJP Reacts

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Gandhi for his remaks. Reacting to Gandhi's claim of “hydrogen bomb" BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad took a swipe at Gandhi, saying: "Whenever I listen to Rahul Gandhi, inside or outside the Parliament, it takes time to understand what he is trying to say. Today he has said, 'maine atom bomb phoda hai ab mai hydrogen bomb phodunga'... How are the atom bomb and the hydrogen bomb related to the elections?... Why is Rahul Gandhi demeaning himself as the Leader of Opposition... The nation should understand, Rahul Gandhi is irresponsible."

Earlier last month Rahul Gandhi held a press conference, citing internal analysis. The LoP stated that the Congress expected to win 16 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka but ended up with only nine.

He said the grand old party investigated seven unexpected losses, zeroing in on Mahadevapura constituency, where he alleged vote theft involving 100,250 votes. Presenting Congress's research on voting in the Mahadevapura Assembly in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi alleged "vote chori" (vote theft) of 100,250 votes.

Responding to the claims Election Commission of India (ECI) asked the Congress MP to either give a declaration as per the rules or apologise to the country for his "false" allegations regarding the voter lists.