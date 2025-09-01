UP Tragedy: Woman Attempts Self-Immolation Near CM’s Residence In Lucknow | Representative Photo

Security personnel foiled a self-immolation attempt by a woman near the Chief Minister’s residence in the Gautampalli area on Monday morning. The woman, identified as 38-year-old Roli Devi from Hardoi’s Pihani, had doused herself with kerosene and was about to set herself on fire when police intervened.

According to officials, a small bottle of kerosene and a matchbox were found in her possession. She was taken into custody before she could ignite the fire and was shifted to the local police station for questioning.

During interrogation, Roli Devi alleged that one Vicky Mishra from Hardoi had cheated her of ₹60 lakh on the pretext of arranging a house in Lucknow. She claimed that she handed over her life savings for the deal but neither received a house nor her money back.

The woman told police that when she demanded her money, the accused initially assured repayment but later began threatening her. “I lodged complaints with senior police officers, but no action was taken. Left with no choice, I came to Lucknow to end my life,” she told investigators.

Inspector Ratnesh Kumar Singh of Gautampalli police station confirmed the incident and said Hardoi police had been informed. “Further action will be taken once the local police of Hardoi arrive,” he added.

Police said efforts are being made to verify her claims and take appropriate legal action against the accused.

A history of desperation in the capital

Self-immolation attempts as a form of protest or seeking justice have become an unsettling pattern in Lucknow. In May 2023, a 45-year-old Unnao resident, Anand Mishra, set himself on fire near the CM’s residence and succumbed to his injuries days later. He had alleged harassment by a BJP MLA and carried records of multiple legal cases he faced.

In November 2024, a woman from Ghaziabad doused herself with flammable liquid near Vidhan Bhawan, protesting land encroachment. She was rescued in time and received medical attention.

More recently, last month, Kalawati Lal of Unnao tried to self-immolate near the CM’s residence, protesting villagers illegally occupying her 15 biswa land. Quick action by Sub-Inspector Shailesh prevented the tragedy. An FIR under attempt to commit suicide and obstructing public duty was registered.

Days later, Urmila Devi from Barabanki staged a similar protest in front of the Legislative Assembly. She claimed her relatives were wrongfully arrested in a murder case. Police intervened in time and prevented the act. Only two months earlier, Sumitra Kaur of Pilibhit attempted self-immolation near La Martiniere College, demanding that CID investigate an assault case ignored by the local police.

A broader look reveals that since Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took office in March 2017, at least 35 people have attempted self-immolation outside the state assembly, secretariat, or BJP headquarters in Lucknow. Four of those attempts ended in death. Most of these incidents stemmed from complaints of land disputes or perceived inaction by authorities. The state has installed watch towers and equipped officers with fire-safety equipment to counter such events.