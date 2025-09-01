PM Modi Returns After 4-Day Visit To Japan & China, Calls Trip ‘Productive’ - VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi on Monday evening, concluding his four-day visit to Japan and China, which spanned from August 29 to September 1.

In China, PM Modi attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on August 31 to September 1 and held bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Describing the visit as "productive" in a post on X, PM Modi said he emphasised India's position on key global issues during his engagements.

"Concluding a productive visit to China, where I attended the SCO Summit and interacted with various world leaders. Also emphasised India's stand on key global issues. Thankful to President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government and people for the successful organisation of this Summit," he wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

At his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, PM Modi affirmed that cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity.

At the 25th SCO Summit in Tianjin, which he participated in on Monday, the Prime Minister called for greater action against terror financing and radicalisation. He highlighted the Pahalgam terror attack and urged the SCO to hold countries that perpetrate or support cross-border terrorism accountable, while also congratulating Kyrgyzstan on assuming the SCO presidency.

The Summit saw productive discussions on the SCO Development Strategy, Reform of Global Governance, Counter-Terrorism, Peace and Security, Economic and Financial Cooperation, and Sustainable Development. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi outlined India's approach to strengthening cooperation under the SCO framework, emphasising greater action across three pillars - Security, Connectivity, and Opportunity.

Earlier on Sunday, he held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, where both leaders welcomed the positive momentum in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan during the BRICS Summit in October 2024. They reaffirmed that India and China are development partners, not rivals, and agreed that differences should not escalate into disputes. Both leaders called for a stable relationship based on mutual respect, interest, and sensitivity, vital for the growth of their nations and for a multipolar world and Asia in the 21st century.

PM Modi also engaged in a series of meetings with world leaders at the SCO Summit reception in Tianjin on Sunday, interacting with leaders from Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and Eurasia. He highlighted India's commitment to expanding cooperation across various sectors, with leaders from the Maldives, Nepal, Laos, Vietnam, Armenia, and Turkmenistan in attendance.

Before arriving in China, PM Modi visited Japan from August 29 to 30 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit in Tokyo. He lauded the outcomes of the Tokyo visit and expressed hope that India-Japan ties continue to reach newer heights in the future.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)