Shehbaz Sharif On Sidelines? PM Modi, Putin Seen Chatting As They Walk Past Pak PM At SCO Meet In Tianjin - VIDEO | X/@Tar21Operator

Tianjin: A brief but widely circulated moment at the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin on Monday, September 1, triggered a flurry of online commentary. In the viral clip, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif can be seen standing aside as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin walked past him, deep in conversation.

The scene unfolded during a ceremonial gathering of world leaders on the summit’s sidelines. Sharif, positioned nearby, appeared to observe silently as Modi and Putin passed without acknowledging him. A video capturing the incident has been widely shared across social media platforms.

Have a look at it here:

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif looks on as PM Modi and President Putin walk past him at the SCO Summit. pic.twitter.com/7u9FgnS6an — Tar21Operator (@Tar21Operator) September 1, 2025

Modi, Putin Share Warmth as Sharif Stands Alone

Later in the day, PM Modi shared an official group photo from the summit on social media platform X, showing him and Shehbaz Sharif positioned at opposite ends of the leaders’ lineup. The visual contrast did not go unnoticed by viewers, many of whom pointed out the physical and diplomatic distance.

Adding to the optics, Modi and Putin were also seen exchanging a warm hug ahead of their formal bilateral meeting. The two leaders, along with Chinese President Xi Jinping, were photographed sharing a light moment as they chatted and posed together during the proceedings.

The summit formally began on Sunday evening (August 31) with a grand welcome banquet hosted by President Xi, attended by Modi, Putin, Sharif and other world leaders.

At the SCO Summit in Tianjin. pic.twitter.com/GbhyyxMDmL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2025

China Hosts Largest SCO Gathering

This year’s summit is the largest in the history of the SCO, with China, holding the current presidency, inviting 20 foreign leaders and 10 heads of international organisations, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

In his address at the welcome banquet, President Xi said the SCO "bears greater responsibilities in safeguarding regional peace and stability" and expressed confidence that the summit would “make a greater contribution to boosting the unity and cooperation among member states.”

Founded in 2001, the SCO now includes 10 full members, 2 observers, and 14 dialogue partners, spanning Asia, Europe and Africa, and representing nearly half the world’s population.