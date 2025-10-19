'Don’t Turn Afghanistan Into Pakistan's Graveyard,' Warns Pashtun Leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai Amid Rising Tensions - VIDEO

'Don’t Turn Afghanistan Into Pakistan's Graveyard,' Warns Pashtun Leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai Amid Rising Tensions | X

Islamabad, October 19: Senior Pashtun politician Mahmood Khan Achakzai has issued a strong warning to the Pakistani military establishment amid growing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. A video has surfaced on social media in which the veteran leader is seen warning the Pakistani military to avoid repeating historical mistakes and to maintain peace in the region.

Achakzai said, “Afghanistan became the graveyard of the British, the Russians, and the Americans — for God’s sake, don’t turn it into the graveyard of Pakistanis.” His statement comes as relations between Islamabad and Kabul worsen over border clashes and rising cross-border attacks.

The Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief emphasized that any military aggression or interference in Afghanistan would only bring destruction to both nations.

Achakzai’s comments come amid increasing border tensions and accusations exchanged between Islamabad and Kabul. He warned that any military confrontation would only bring more suffering to the people on both sides of the border and urged Pakistan’s leadership to pursue peace, not war.

He also appealed to the Secretary-General of the United Nations to call for a peace conference between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He demanded the Security Council for an international peace conference to de-escalate tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

His statement has gone viral on social media. The video was shared by the 'Afghan Defense' on its social media account and the video has drawn reactions from both sides.

One of the users said, "Afghanistan is a Junkyard of discarded war equipment, left by British, USSR and US. Pakistan won’t add to this treasure as it won’t be an occupation force. We will only provide splintered scrap, true to ur Kabari/ Kabuli notoriety!"

Another said, "Afghans have the ability to strike deep inside the paki establishment using their deeply embedded resources . Pakis have no clue what they have just started!!"