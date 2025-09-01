 UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Simplified Rules For Premature Release Of Sick & Elderly Prisoners
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Simplified Rules For Premature Release Of Sick & Elderly Prisoners

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Simplified Rules For Premature Release Of Sick & Elderly Prisoners

During a review meeting on prison administration and reform services, the CM instructed officials to conduct a statewide survey to identify seriously ill, elderly, and disabled prisoners. He also emphasized including women and aged convicts in the priority category for release.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 10:53 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to simplify and clearly define the rules for premature release of prisoners suffering from incurable illnesses, old age, or disability. He stressed that the policy must remain transparent, humane, and in line with Supreme Court guidelines, ensuring eligible inmates are automatically considered without having to submit applications.

During a review meeting on prison administration and reform services, the CM instructed officials to conduct a statewide survey to identify seriously ill, elderly, and disabled prisoners. He also emphasized including women and aged convicts in the priority category for release.

The CM directed that the jail manual specify which illnesses qualify as incurable. However, he clarified that convicts of heinous crimes—such as murder, terrorism, treason, and crimes against women and children—will not be considered for premature release, citing the importance of public safety. To institutionalize the process, the Chief Minister proposed an automatic review of eligible cases three times a year—in January, May, and September. He further stated that in cases of rejection, reasons must be recorded, and prisoners should have the right to challenge such decisions.

Read Also
National Sanatan Sangh To Hold Major Post-Diwali Conference In Capital; CM Yogi, Governor Anandiben...
article-image

The CM also called for involving inmates in constructive activities during their sentences, including agriculture and cow service. Officials briefed him that the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) model, which extends judicial rights to prisoners, may be adopted in Uttar Pradesh to strengthen the system.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bulandshahr's Small Grocer Gets ₹1.41 Billion Income Tax Notice After PAN Card Misused By 6 Delhi Firms; VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bulandshahr's Small Grocer Gets ₹1.41 Billion Income Tax Notice After PAN Card Misused By 6 Delhi Firms; VIDEO
Over 70,000 Balvatikas Transform Early Education In Uttar Pradesh Schools
Over 70,000 Balvatikas Transform Early Education In Uttar Pradesh Schools
Heavy Rains Lash Lucknow, Raebareli; Schools Closed, IMD Issues Orange Alert
Heavy Rains Lash Lucknow, Raebareli; Schools Closed, IMD Issues Orange Alert
Gurugram: Cops Take ₹1000 'Bribe' From Japanese Tourists; Suspended After VIDEO Goes Viral
Gurugram: Cops Take ₹1000 'Bribe' From Japanese Tourists; Suspended After VIDEO Goes Viral

The Chief Minister instructed officials to prepare a draft of the new policy at the earliest, ensuring the process is efficient, just, and sensitive to human needs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bulandshahr's Small Grocer Gets ₹1.41 Billion Income Tax Notice After PAN...

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bulandshahr's Small Grocer Gets ₹1.41 Billion Income Tax Notice After PAN...

Over 70,000 Balvatikas Transform Early Education In Uttar Pradesh Schools

Over 70,000 Balvatikas Transform Early Education In Uttar Pradesh Schools

UP Minister Sanjay Nishad Meets CM Yogi, Clarifies No Rift With BJP

UP Minister Sanjay Nishad Meets CM Yogi, Clarifies No Rift With BJP

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Simplified Rules For Premature Release Of Sick & Elderly Prisoners

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Simplified Rules For Premature Release Of Sick & Elderly Prisoners

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP For 'Misusing Army' To Dismantle TMC Protest Stage - VIDEO

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP For 'Misusing Army' To Dismantle TMC Protest Stage - VIDEO