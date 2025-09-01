UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Simplified Rules For Premature Release Of Sick & Elderly Prisoners

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to simplify and clearly define the rules for premature release of prisoners suffering from incurable illnesses, old age, or disability. He stressed that the policy must remain transparent, humane, and in line with Supreme Court guidelines, ensuring eligible inmates are automatically considered without having to submit applications.

During a review meeting on prison administration and reform services, the CM instructed officials to conduct a statewide survey to identify seriously ill, elderly, and disabled prisoners. He also emphasized including women and aged convicts in the priority category for release.

The CM directed that the jail manual specify which illnesses qualify as incurable. However, he clarified that convicts of heinous crimes—such as murder, terrorism, treason, and crimes against women and children—will not be considered for premature release, citing the importance of public safety. To institutionalize the process, the Chief Minister proposed an automatic review of eligible cases three times a year—in January, May, and September. He further stated that in cases of rejection, reasons must be recorded, and prisoners should have the right to challenge such decisions.

The CM also called for involving inmates in constructive activities during their sentences, including agriculture and cow service. Officials briefed him that the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) model, which extends judicial rights to prisoners, may be adopted in Uttar Pradesh to strengthen the system.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to prepare a draft of the new policy at the earliest, ensuring the process is efficient, just, and sensitive to human needs.