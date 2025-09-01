 Video: Man Brutally Beats Stray Puppy With Stick, Throws It Down From Building In Ghaziabad; Accused Taken Into Custody
Video: Man Brutally Beats Stray Puppy With Stick, Throws It Down From Building In Ghaziabad; Accused Taken Into Custody

Responding to the viral video, Ghaziabad Police have said that based on the complaint received at Ankur Vihar police station, a case has been registered under relevant sections.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 08:57 PM IST
A shocking incident has emerged in Prem Vihar Colony in the Ankur Bihar police station area of Loni, Ghaziabad, which has left everyone shaken. Anjali, who lives on the second floor of building number A-66, has alleged that Pradeep, who lives on the first floor, brutally killed a three-month-old street dog puppy.

According to Anjali, on 29th August, Pradeep severely beat the puppy with sticks and then threw it down from above. The seriously injured puppy died on the spot. When Anjali spoke to Pradeep's wife about this, she said that "the dog got scared and jumped down by itself".

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the incident has emerged, which clearly shows the accused throwing the unconscious puppy down.

According to a report in Hindi newspaper Dainik Bhaskar, Anjali has filed a written complaint about this incident with the authorities and demanded strict action against the accused Pradeep. Anjali says that animals are also living beings like us, and in the name of humanity, no cruelty towards them should be tolerated.

Local People's Outrage Local people, angered by the incident, have also demanded strict action against the accused. Similarly, after the video surfaced on social media, several users have condemned the incident and demanded action against the accused.

An X user named Surbhi Rawat shared the footage of the incident and wrote, "Humanity shamed. In Loni, Ghaziabad, this demon brutally murdered an innocent pet puppy and threw it from the building to destroy evidence. When people like Vijay Goyal spread hatred for these innocent animals, this is the result. Such people tarnish the party's name. If humans consider themselves so capable, why don't they show mercy considering animals as smaller beings? Who is the lesser animal or human can be clearly seen in this video."

Responding to the viral video, Ghaziabad Police have said that based on the complaint received at Ankur Vihar police station, a case has been registered under relevant sections. "The accused has been taken into custody. Further legal proceedings are ongoing," Ghaziabad Police said.

