 Missing Hardoi Man Found In Ludhiana via Instagram Reels, Allegedly Remarried
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMissing Hardoi Man Found In Ludhiana via Instagram Reels, Allegedly Remarried

Missing Hardoi Man Found In Ludhiana via Instagram Reels, Allegedly Remarried

Jitendra Kumar, a resident of Atamau village in Hardoi, married Sheelu from Murarnagar in 2017. The couple had a son, but soon after the child’s birth Jitendra disappeared. A police complaint was lodged in April 2018 and searches were conducted, but he could not be found.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 08:55 PM IST
article-image

Hardoi police have reopened a missing person case after a woman claimed she spotted her husband in Instagram reels with another woman, years after he vanished without a trace.

Jitendra Kumar, a resident of Atamau village in Hardoi, married Sheelu from Murarnagar in 2017. The couple had a son, but soon after the child’s birth Jitendra disappeared. A police complaint was lodged in April 2018 and searches were conducted, but he could not be found.

In the years that followed, Jitendra’s relatives accused Sheelu’s family of being behind his disappearance. Sheelu moved back to her maternal home and raised her son there.

The matter took a dramatic turn when Sheelu recently came across Instagram reels showing her husband in Ludhiana with another woman. Several of these reels have gone viral on social media.

FPJ Shorts
Over 60,000 Maratha Quota Protesters Reach Mumbai In Four Days
Over 60,000 Maratha Quota Protesters Reach Mumbai In Four Days
PM Modi Speaks To Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann To Discuss Flood Situation In State
PM Modi Speaks To Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann To Discuss Flood Situation In State
Mumbai News: Bandra Multi-Faith Committee Visits ISKCON and Sarnath Budh Vihar To Explore Spiritual Diversity
Mumbai News: Bandra Multi-Faith Committee Visits ISKCON and Sarnath Budh Vihar To Explore Spiritual Diversity
Maratha Quota Stir: Manoj Jarange-Patil’s Health Worsens On Day 4 Of Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan
Maratha Quota Stir: Manoj Jarange-Patil’s Health Worsens On Day 4 Of Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan

Sheelu alleged that Jitendra has remarried and is living with the woman featured in the videos. She also claimed that her in-laws were aware of his whereabouts but kept her in the dark.

“I got married in 2017 according to all rituals and customs. I have a son,” Sheelu said. “My husband went missing and his family accused my family of killing him. Now I have found him alive in Ludhiana, making reels with another woman. His family has misled me all these years.”

Read Also
Lucknow Weather: Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Uttar Pradesh; IMD Issues Red Alert
article-image

Assistant Superintendent of Police Nripendra Kumar confirmed that Jitendra had left home a year after marriage without informing anyone. An FIR had been filed at Sandila police station at the time.

The officer added that Sheelu has now submitted a petition at the same police station after identifying her husband through the viral videos. “An investigation is underway and appropriate legal action will be taken,” he said.

Police are verifying the videos and looking into the allegations of a second marriage.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Speaks To Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann To Discuss Flood Situation In State

PM Modi Speaks To Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann To Discuss Flood Situation In State

PM Modi Returns After 4-Day Visit To Japan & China, Calls Trip ‘Productive’ - VIDEO

PM Modi Returns After 4-Day Visit To Japan & China, Calls Trip ‘Productive’ - VIDEO

Video: Man Brutally Beats Stray Puppy With Stick, Throws It Down From Building In Ghaziabad; Accused...

Video: Man Brutally Beats Stray Puppy With Stick, Throws It Down From Building In Ghaziabad; Accused...

Missing Hardoi Man Found In Ludhiana via Instagram Reels, Allegedly Remarried

Missing Hardoi Man Found In Ludhiana via Instagram Reels, Allegedly Remarried

Rajasthan Govt To Table Stricter Anti-Conversion Bill In Assembly

Rajasthan Govt To Table Stricter Anti-Conversion Bill In Assembly