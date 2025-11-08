Karnataka: Parappana Agrahara Jail Under Scrutiny Again As Videos Show Inmates Using Mobiles, Watching TV And Cooking In Private Kitchens

Viral Video Shows Notorious Criminals Using Mobile Phones, Watching Television Inside Parappana Agrahara Central Jail In Bengaluru (Screengrab) | X

Bengaluru, Nov 8: The Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, which houses some of Karnataka’s most notorious criminals, is once again in the spotlight this time after videos surfaced showing inmates using smartphones, watching private television connections, and cooking in their own kitchens. The shocking visuals, now viral on social media, have forced the Prisons Department to order an official inquiry into the matter.

High-Profile Prisoners Caught on Camera

Among those allegedly using mobile phones are psychopath serial killer Umesh Reddy, who is on death row and has filed a mercy petition with the President of India, and Tarun Raj, the boyfriend of Kannada actress Ranya Rao, arrested for smuggling 14 kg of gold from Dubai to Bengaluru.

Another clip reportedly shows an ISIS operative, who was brought from Dubai by the National Security Agency (NSA), using a mobile phone inside the high-security prison.

History of Controversies at Parappana Agrahara

This is not the first time the Bengaluru prison has been accused of offering special privileges to inmates for a price. Over the past few months, the jail has repeatedly hit headlines for granting VIP-like treatment to prisoners.

Earlier, Kannada actor Darshan’s bail was cancelled by the Supreme Court after a photo went viral showing him sitting comfortably with other inmates, sipping tea, and smoking cigarettes inside the jail.

Two months ago, a rowdy-sheeter named Gubbacchi Seena made news when a photo of him cutting a birthday cake inside prison surfaced online — with several of his followers, who were not inmates, seen attending the celebration.

Inquiry Ordered into Prison Irregularities

In the latest footage, Umesh Reddy is seen using two Android phones, while Tarun Raj complains about poor signal connectivity inside the prison. The same video shows televisions in their cells and a fully functional private kitchen, raising serious questions about internal oversight and corruption.

Following the uproar, Director General of Police (Prisons) B. Dayanand has ordered an inquiry to verify the authenticity and timeline of the videos, directing officials to confirm whether the clips are recent or old footage being recirculated.