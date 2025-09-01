Lucknow Weather: Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Uttar Pradesh; IMD Issues Red Alert

Lucknow Weather | Photo Credit: Skymet weather

Lucknow: The residents of the city have been enjoying pleasant weather amid rainfall. According to the weather department, this rainfall is a result of a western disturbance. Monsoon has wreaked havoc in Uttar Pradesh in the last few days. On one hand, heavy rains brought relief to people from the heat, but on the other hand, waterlogging on roads, overflowing of rivers, and incidents of houses collapsing disrupted normal life.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall in many regions of Uttar Pradesh and issued a red alert.

🔴Red Nowcast Warning: Heavy spells (>15mm/hr) accompanined with thunderstorm



🟠Orange Nowcast warning: Moderate Spells (5-15 mm/hr) accompanied with thunderstorms



— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 31, 2025

Today's weather

According to the weather department, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively. The skies are expected to be partly cloudy, and it will remain the same throughout the day. The weather department said that moderate to heavy rainfall is predicted in numerous districts, including the western and eastern divisions of the state, today.

Red alert has been issued in these regions

According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Lakhimpur Kheri, Shamli, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meeraut, Baghpat, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Rae Bareli, Amethi, and Hapur. The weather department has issued red alert in these regions.

🔴Red Nowcast Warning: Heavy spells (>15mm/hr) accompanined with thunderstorm



🟠Orange Nowcast warning: Moderate Spells (5-15 mm/hr) accompanied with thunderstorms



— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 1, 2025

IMD advisory

According to the district magistrate, amid worsening weather conditions and continuous rainfall, all government and private schools from classes 1 to 12 in Bareilly. he river has been rising continuously since Saturday, triggering concerns of urban flooding.