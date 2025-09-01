 Lucknow Weather: Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Uttar Pradesh; IMD Issues Red Alert
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLucknow Weather: Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Uttar Pradesh; IMD Issues Red Alert

Lucknow Weather: Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Uttar Pradesh; IMD Issues Red Alert

The residents of the city have been enjoying pleasant weather amid rainfall. According to the weather department, this rainfall is a result of a western disturbance. Monsoon has wreaked havoc in Uttar Pradesh in the last few days.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 10:38 AM IST
article-image
Lucknow Weather | Photo Credit: Skymet weather

Lucknow: The residents of the city have been enjoying pleasant weather amid rainfall. According to the weather department, this rainfall is a result of a western disturbance. Monsoon has wreaked havoc in Uttar Pradesh in the last few days. On one hand, heavy rains brought relief to people from the heat, but on the other hand, waterlogging on roads, overflowing of rivers, and incidents of houses collapsing disrupted normal life.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall in many regions of Uttar Pradesh and issued a red alert.

Today's weather

According to the weather department, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively. The skies are expected to be partly cloudy, and it will remain the same throughout the day. The weather department said that moderate to heavy rainfall is predicted in numerous districts, including the western and eastern divisions of the state, today.

FPJ Shorts
'AI Opportunity In India Is Extraordinary, Will Transform Even The Smallest Kirana Store,' Says Google CEO Sundar Pichai At Reliance AGM
'AI Opportunity In India Is Extraordinary, Will Transform Even The Smallest Kirana Store,' Says Google CEO Sundar Pichai At Reliance AGM
RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025: Exam City Slip To Be Released Today; Check Vacancy Details Here
RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025: Exam City Slip To Be Released Today; Check Vacancy Details Here
Consumer Connect: 'Deemed Conveyance Possible Without OC,' Says Expert
Consumer Connect: 'Deemed Conveyance Possible Without OC,' Says Expert
Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan 2025: Check Date For Avahana, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat & More About The Auspicious Day
Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan 2025: Check Date For Avahana, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat & More About The Auspicious Day

Red alert has been issued in these regions

According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Lakhimpur Kheri, Shamli, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meeraut, Baghpat, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Rae Bareli, Amethi, and Hapur. The weather department has issued red alert in these regions.

Read Also
Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted On Monday; IMD Issues Yellow...
article-image

IMD advisory

According to the district magistrate, amid worsening weather conditions and continuous rainfall, all government and private schools from classes 1 to 12 in Bareilly. he river has been rising continuously since Saturday, triggering concerns of urban flooding.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'AI Opportunity In India Is Extraordinary, Will Transform Even The Smallest Kirana Store,' Says...

'AI Opportunity In India Is Extraordinary, Will Transform Even The Smallest Kirana Store,' Says...

Reliance Partners With Facebook, Google To Accelerate AI Growth In India: AI-Focused Cloud Region To...

Reliance Partners With Facebook, Google To Accelerate AI Growth In India: AI-Focused Cloud Region To...

Lucknow Weather: Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Uttar Pradesh; IMD Issues Red Alert

Lucknow Weather: Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Uttar Pradesh; IMD Issues Red Alert

Indian Govt To Meet Real Money Games Operators Today, Executives Say 'Meeting Should Have Been Held...

Indian Govt To Meet Real Money Games Operators Today, Executives Say 'Meeting Should Have Been Held...

Mobile Premier League To Lay Off Employees In India Due To Real Money Games Ban

Mobile Premier League To Lay Off Employees In India Due To Real Money Games Ban