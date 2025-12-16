Who Was Kanwar Digvijay Singh Aka Rana Balachauria? Kabaddi Player & Promoter Shot Dead By Unidentified Assailants Mid-Tournament In Mohali

Mohali: A 30-year-old kabaddi player-cum-promoter, Kanwar Digvijay Singh aka Rana Balachauria, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in front of spectators during a kabaddi tournament in Sohana village of Punjab's Mohali district on Monday evening. Balachauria was critically injured in the attack. He was rushed to Fortis Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

The tournament was going on in the village for the past few days. Balachauria was shot at by the assailants as he arrived at the venue with his team to take part in the live Sohana Kabaddi Cup. Later, he succumbed to bullet injuries.

Today, during a kabaddi tournament in Sohana, Mohali, kabaddi player and promoter Rana Balachauria (Balraj Rana) was shot dead in front of players and spectators. This incident is not just a murder; it is an open declaration of the complete collapse of law and order in Punjab.… pic.twitter.com/SGMeCktWvh — Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh (@J_Harpreetsingh) December 15, 2025

A video of the attack also surfaced online. As per reports, the attackers approached Rana under the pretext of taking a selfie and opened fire at him. As per reports from India Today, the Bambiha gang claimed responsibility for the killing.

Who Was Rana Balachauria?

Kanwar Digvijay Singh is popularly known as Rana Balachauria. He was a kabaddi player and a promoter. He had over 29,000 followers on his Instagram. In his Instagram bio, he had written kabaddi player, actor, model, artist for himself. Recently, the kabaddi player got married. He had also acted in a Punjabi song, 'Legacy', which was released in 2021.

In a statement, the hospital said, "Mr Kanwar Digvijay Singh, a 30-year-old kabaddi player, was brought to the Fortis Hospital, Mohali, at 6:05 pm with gunshot injuries. Despite immediate clinical assessment, he was declared brought dead." SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans told reporters that the assailants were two to three in number, who reportedly fled on a motorcycle after the incident.

Kabaddi player Rana Balachauria shot dead during the Live Sohana Kabaddi Cup held in Mohali, Punjab today. Attackers reportedly approached under the pretext of a selfie before opening fire. Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh was expected to perform at the event but had not arrived… pic.twitter.com/QIjFliRbpO — Taruni Gandhi (@TaruniGandhi) December 15, 2025

The tournament was being held in a packed ground, where Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh was also expected for the evening matches to give away prizes, they said.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), slammed the Bhagwant Mann government over the Mohali incident, alleging total collapse of law and order in the state under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).