 Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted On Monday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Karnataka
Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted On Monday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Karnataka

Monday, September 01, 2025
Bengaluru: Temperatures in the city have dropped sharply as the Southwest monsoon has become active. Karnataka's capital city is set to experience light to moderate rainfall on Monday, September 1, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 20 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 31 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered to widespread light to moderate rainfall and isolated heavy rainfall over the coastal and Malnad districts of the state, with isolated very heavy rainfall on September 2 and 3. Scattered thunderstorms with strong winds over the interior districts."

IMD advisory

Humidity levels may hover around 91 percent, making the air feel damp, especially after rainfall. The rainfall can temporarily disrupt electricity. Minor traffic snarls and the uprooting of weak tree branches are possible. The weather department has advised residents to stay indoors and close windows and doors.

About the Southwest monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September. It is the monsoon period in India. The monsoon is characterised by a reversed wind pattern. During this time, winds usually blow from land to sea and from sea to land, bringing moisture and rainfall.

