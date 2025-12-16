 Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 16, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 16, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 16, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is Rs 2,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery |

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Lottery at 7 PM will be announced today, December 16, 2025. The top prize for the lottery is Rs 2,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Super Diamond Weekly Lottery December 16, 2025, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
India’s Textiles Exports See 4.6% Growth In Last 4 Fiscals, Exports Rise In Over 100 Nations
India’s Textiles Exports See 4.6% Growth In Last 4 Fiscals, Exports Rise In Over 100 Nations
Panvel Municipal Corporation Inaugurates Multiple Development Projects Across City
Panvel Municipal Corporation Inaugurates Multiple Development Projects Across City
Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To 29-Year-Old Man Arrested In Attempt-To-Murder Case, Says Further Detention Unwarranted
Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To 29-Year-Old Man Arrested In Attempt-To-Murder Case, Says Further Detention Unwarranted
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 16, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 16, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 2,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,000

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

4th Prize: Rs 1,000

5th Prize: Rs 500

6th Prize: Rs 50

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 16, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 16, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 16, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 16, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 16, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Haryana Assembly Winter Session From December 18: Congress To Bring No-confidence Motion Against BJP...

Haryana Assembly Winter Session From December 18: Congress To Bring No-confidence Motion Against BJP...

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Announces To Support Delhi Capitals In IPL 2026; Here's Why

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Announces To Support Delhi Capitals In IPL 2026; Here's Why

Haryana CM Nayab Saini Declares Hansi State’s 23rd District

Haryana CM Nayab Saini Declares Hansi State’s 23rd District