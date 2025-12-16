 Haryana Assembly Winter Session From December 18: Congress To Bring No-confidence Motion Against BJP Govt, Says Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Haryana Assembly Winter Session From December 18: Congress To Bring No-confidence Motion Against BJP Govt, Says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

A decision in this regard was taken at the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting which was chaired by former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and also attended by party state chief Rao Narendra Singh.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 10:03 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Congress party will bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP government during the upcoming winter session of the Haryana assembly which is scheduled to begin from December 18.

The meeting also decided that the party will also move adjournment motions, calling attention motions and zero-hour submissions. The CLP has decided to bring adjournment motions on issues such as the lack of and dilapidated condition of sports facilities and equipment in sports complexes, fraudulent voters, and the misuse of government machinery to form the government.

Other issues which will be raised during the session would include the saving the Aravalli range, compensation for waterlogging, rising pollution, the paddy scam, MNREGA, increasing drug abuse, corruption, education, and health. The Congress will also demand a discussion on the assembly complex, the SYL canal, law and order and the status of Chandigarh.

In the meeting, Hooda clarified that the BJP formed the government in Haryana by stealing votes. “To achieve this, they resorted to tactics such as offering illegal inducements before the elections and creating multiple votes for a single person. Therefore, a no-confidence motion will be brought against the government, and its misdeeds will be exposed in the House,” he held.

