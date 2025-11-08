Punjab Police Arrest 2 In Italy-Based NRI’s Murder In Amritsar; Recover 5 Weapons Linked To Khalistan Liberation Force

Punjab Police arrest two suspects in the murder of Italy-based NRI Malkit Singh in Amritsar; recover five weapons from their possession | X - DGPPunjabPolice

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two persons involved in the murder of Italy-based Malkit Singh at Raja Sansi town in Amritsar and recovered five sophisticated weapons from their possession.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that the accused have been identified as Bikramjit Singh and Karanbir Singh, both residents of Amritsar.

In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police arrests two accused — Bikramjit Singh @ Bikram and Karan — involved in the brutal murder of #Italy-based Malkit Singh at Raja Sansi, #Amritsar.



The arrested accused Bikramjit Singh is associated with the terrorist organisation… pic.twitter.com/FjxeMfqj67 — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) November 8, 2025

The recovered weapons include one foreign-made .30 caliber PX5 pistol, one .30 caliber pistol, one foreign-made .45 caliber pistol, one .32 caliber pistol and one revolver along with 20 live cartridges from their possession, he said.

Malkit Singh Was Shot Dead in His Fields on November 1

It may be recalled that two unidentified persons had opened fire at Malkit Singh, when the latter was working in his fields at Dhariwal village along with his father on November 1, 2025 at around 7pm. Due to severe injuries, Malkit Singh succumbed to his wounds in the hospital.

Also Watch:

Accused Linked to KLF, Have Criminal Backgrounds: DGP

DGP Yadav said that the accused were associated with the terrorist organisation Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and has a criminal history.