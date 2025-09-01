India Blocks Full Membership Of Azerbaijan To SCO: Reports

Azerbaijani TV broadcaster AnewZ has claimed that India has once again blocked Azerbaijan's application for full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

"India has once again blocked Azerbaijan's application for full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, whilst Pakistan's recent decision to consider diplomatic relations with Armenia has been coordinated with Baku as part of Azerbaijan's peace agenda," AnewZ reported.

The report further mentioned that China maintained its support for Azerbaijan's application to become a full member of the SCO. Accusing India of violating the principles of multilateral diplomacy and the 'Shanghai Spirit', the report added that bilateral disputes should not be transferred to multilateral platforms.

India's decision to block Azerbaijan's ambition of becoming a full member of the SCO is linked to Azerbaijan's support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, which was India's military response targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Shortly after India had launched Operation Sindoor, Azerbaijan issued a statement condemning violence against Pakistan.

In a statement, they said, "The Republic of Azerbaijan expresses its concern over the further escalation of tension between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan."

Notably, Turkey was another country that openly expressed support for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, PM Modi held a round of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Tianjin. After the meeting, PM Modi posted on X, "Had an excellent meeting with President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin. Discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in all sectors, including trade, fertilisers, space, security and culture. We exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership remains a vital pillar of regional and global stability."