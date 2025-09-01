Video: UP Woman Caught Thrashing Husband's 87-Year-Old Uncle In Pratapgarh

A video has gone viral on social media showing a woman beating an elderly man who was lying on a cot. According to reports, this incident is from Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh, and the man shown in the video is the woman's husband's uncle. After the beating video went viral, police took cognisance of the matter and recorded statements from the elderly man, his daughter-in-law, and villagers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports, 87-year-old Vishwanath Tiwari, a resident of Saray Kalyandev in Antu police station area, is unmarried. He lives with his nephew Omkarnath. He has also made a will of his property in favour of his brother's sons. Omkarnath works in a private job in Uttarakhand state. At home, his wife Sunita Tiwari lives with the children and her husband's uncle.

On Saturday, a video of Sunita beating her husband's uncle Vishwanath Tiwari went viral on social media. However, the news agency does not confirm the dialogue in the video. Antu police took cognisance of the viral video and reached the elderly man's house, where they questioned villagers and Sunita.

Station House Officer Anandpal Bhadauriya said that the elderly man's mental condition is not well. Only the daughter-in-law stays at home and looks after him. People nearby also confirmed that the daughter-in-law alone cares for the elderly man. People say that she beat him in anger, for which she has also apologised to the elderly man.