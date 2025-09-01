UP’s Pre-Primary Education Gets Major Push With Modern Balvatikas In Govt Schools

Balvatikas |

Lucknow: Under the visionary education policies of the Yogi Government, Balvatikas established in government schools of Uttar Pradesh have brought about a new dawn in pre-primary education. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, more than 70,000 Balvatikas equipped with modern educational facilities in primary and composite schools are now laying a strong foundation for the mental, physical, and social development of children.

Designed for children aged 3 to 6 years, these colorful and playful learning environments are helping them build social skills, creativity, and self-confidence. Visible improvements can be seen in school readiness, interest in learning, and quality of early education. Now, children entering Class 1 are better prepared both mentally and socially.

It is worth mentioning that on Independence Day 2025, 5,118 Balvatikas were ceremoniously inaugurated. On this occasion, children actively participated in songs, dances, skits, and painting activities. Local representatives and parents welcomed the initiative, calling it a milestone in making quality education accessible at the community level.

The event also marked a special effort to promote community participation in education. Parents present at the launch expressed happiness, stating that their children will now receive quality education closer to home, ensuring that the light of learning reaches every household.

Learning through play, ensuring holistic development

Balvatikas are equipped with child-friendly furniture, colorful classrooms, outdoor play equipment, learning corners, and activity-based Wonder Boxes. Children are also provided with practice books, stationery, and other teaching-learning materials (TLM). In every school, trained ECCE (Early Childhood Care & Education) educators are being deployed to ensure that children learn joyfully while achieving holistic development.

Speaking on the initiative, Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and with our progressive vision, Balvatikas are now providing structured pre-primary education—similar to Nursery, LKG, and UKG—within govt schools. This is enhancing children’s overall development, learning interest, and confidence. The initiative has become a symbol of both a brighter future for our children and new benchmarks in early education across Uttar Pradesh.”

Balvatika: A new dawn in pre-primary education

Key highlights:

• Over 70,000 Balvatikas in Uttar Pradesh are fully functional and equipped with educational facilities.

• Children aged 3–6 are gaining enhanced social skills, creativity, and confidence.

• Visible improvements in school readiness, interest in learning, and early education quality.

• Modern facilities include child-friendly furniture, colorful classrooms, outdoor play equipment, learning corners, and Wonder boxes.

• On Independence Day 2025, 5,118 Balvatikas were inaugurated with active student participation in cultural and creative activities.

• Parents and local representatives welcomed the initiative, highlighting increased community participation in education.

• Trained ECCE educators are being deployed in every Balvatika to ensure joyful learning and holistic child developmen