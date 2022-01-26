Tata Sky rebrands itself as Tata Play

Tata Sky the direct-to-home (DTH) company has rebranded itself as Tata Play. This is being done as it plans to expand its television-cum-OTT (over-the-top) offerings in combined packages.

The DTH company which was previously known as Tata Sky Limited will now be known as Tata Play Limited.

The platform has added Netflix to 13 OTT services, including Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar, as part of its so-called Binge packs.

The new rebranding will be visible to viewers from January 27.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 01:03 PM IST