India reports 2,85,914 new COVID-19 cases, 665 deaths in last 24 hours
Business

Updated on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 01:03 PM IST

Tata Sky rebrands itself as Tata Play

FPJ Web Desk
The first batch of India-made Tata Sky set-top boxes has been released in the market, a statement said |

Tata Sky the direct-to-home (DTH) company has rebranded itself as Tata Play. This is being done as it plans to expand its television-cum-OTT (over-the-top) offerings in combined packages.

The DTH company which was previously known as Tata Sky Limited will now be known as Tata Play Limited.

The platform has added Netflix to 13 OTT services, including Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar, as part of its so-called Binge packs.

The new rebranding will be visible to viewers from January 27.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 01:03 PM IST
