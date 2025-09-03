 Maruti Suzuki India Launches All-New 'Victoris' To Enhance Presence In Mid-Sized SUV Segment
The country's largest carmaker currently sells SUV models like Fronx, Brezza, Jimny and Grand Vitara in the domestic market. Speaking at the Victoris launch event here, Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Hisaschi Takeuchi said India has the largest youth population in the world, who will drive growth and become the company's current and future customers.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 03:05 PM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday expanded its product range in the country with the launch of all-new 'Victoris' as it looks to enhance its presence in the robustly growing mid-sized SUV segment.

"The Indian automobile industry is changing as a new set of customers is entering the market. They are the young generation and represent the new India. So, we thought, why not create a product that raises the bar in the SUV segment," he said. Takeuchi noted that the contribution of SUVs continues to go up in the company's overall sales.

"Our SUV contribution to total sales has grown nearly threefold, rising from 8.9 per cent in FY 20-21 to nearly 28 per cent in FY 24-25," he added. The mid-sized SUV market is currently around 9.5 lakh units per annum, accounting for around 40 per cent of the overall SUV segment. The automaker began by establishing a strong foundation in the entry-SUV segment with models like Brezza and Fronx, he said.

These vehicles have won the hearts of customers and also helped the company secure a leadership position in the entry-SUV segment, he added.Commenting on the new SUV, Takeuchi said the model comes with multiple powertrain options, including strong hybrid and CNG.

"Victoris is our first car on the road to get Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) with automatic emergency braking, blind spot warning, lane departure prevention and many more," he added. The model would be sold out from the company's Arena sales network and compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Honda Elevate.

Maruti Suzuki did not reveal the prices of the new model but noted that the company has invested around Rs 1,240 crore in the development of the Victoris.Takeuchi noted that the model will be produced at the company's Kharkhoda plant.

He also said that the SUV would be exported to around 100 markets globally. To a query regarding the product impacting the sales of Grand Vitara, Takeuchi said the model being sold from the Arena network would cater to a different set of customers. Grand Vitara is sold through the company's Nexa sales network.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

