 UPI Records 20.01 Billion Transactions In August 2025, Fuelled By Festive Demand & Policy Changes
The report in India Narrative stated that a seasonal uptick in consumer spending, especially with early festive demand, led to a 34 per cent year-on-year surge and a 3 per cent month-on-month surge in UPI transactions in August.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: India’s real-time digital payment system Unified Payments Interface (UPI) recorded 20.01 billion transactions in August 2025, fuelled primarily by festive demand, advancements in technology, and policy changes, a report said on Wednesday.

Further, the Indian government and RBI have promoted UPI adoption through incentives, regulatory support, and ongoing expansion of features such as UPI credit and improved interoperability, all of which have contributed to the surge, the report added.

In August, UPI processed Rs 24.85 lakh crore ($281 billion) through it with an average of 645 million daily transactions.Another factor is that India now has over 900 million internet users and at least 500 million smartphone users, enabling seamless access to UPI even in semi-urban and rural areas where digital payments are expanding rapidly.August 2025 also saw growth in FASTag (up 3 per cent from July) and Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS, up 24 per cent to 128.17 million).

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has enabled interoperability between apps such as PhonePe and Google Pay, allowing instant transfers using UPI IDs or QR codes.

More sectors -- including utilities, e-commerce, transportation, and small merchants -- accept UPI, reflecting its growing relevance for both micro and macro transactions.The government's Digital India initiative, along with the RBI's regulatory support, introduced UPI Lite for low-value payments and credit integration, broadening use cases.

UPI now accounts for 85 per cent of all digital transactions in India and nearly half of real-time payments globally. UPI’s live rollout in seven countries, including France in 2025, showcases its international influence and adoption.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

