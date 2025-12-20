Govt Says In Regular Consultation With Textile Exporters To Assess US Tariff Impact

Government engages textile exporters as it assesses the impact of US tariffs on Indian apparel and textile exports | Representative Pic

New Delhi, Dec 20: The government has said it is in regular consultation with exporters, including MSMEs, across different states to assess the impact of US tariff on textiles and apparel exports and other challenges, and continues to work to mitigate the impact of the US tariff measures on Indian exports through a comprehensive multi-pronged strategy.

Multi-pronged strategy to counter US tariff measures

According to Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, the strategy encompasses intensive engagement with the US government for a mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), immediate relief through Trade relief measures of RBI, Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters, enhancement of domestic demand through next generation GST reforms, Export Promotion measures such as the new Export Promotion Mission which provide support and assistance to our exporters and pursuing FTAs with new countries and better utilisation of existing FTA.

Relief measures for exporters outlined in Parliament

"Other measures include extension of the Export Obligation period under the Advance Authorisation Scheme, revision in the PLI Scheme for MMF Apparel, MMF Fabrics and Technical Textiles to ease entry and investment norms, exemption of import duty on cotton up to 31.12.2025 to ease of raw material availability," Margherita said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

Export remission schemes continue

The government is also administering the two remission schemes of Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) for Apparel/Garments and Made-ups and the Remissions of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) Scheme for other textiles products.

Ongoing consultations with exporters and MSMEs

Further, the Ministry is in regular consultation with exporters, export promotion councils (EPCs) and all other stake holders including MSMEs to assess the impact of US tariff on India's textiles & apparel export and other challenges, the minister informed.

Textile exports record marginal growth

India’s exports of textiles and apparel (excluding handicrafts) stood at $32,560.04 million during January to November 2025, registering a growth of 0.26 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Also Watch:

Government monitoring exports to US and other markets

The minister further stated that the government is regularly monitoring India’s export of Textile and Apparel including Handicrafts to United States and other countries in the world and tracking of the impact of US tariffs on all segments of the textile sector.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)