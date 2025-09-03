 India’s Automobile Industry Shows 2.8% Growth In Retail Sales, Two-Wheeler Segment Soars
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia’s Automobile Industry Shows 2.8% Growth In Retail Sales, Two-Wheeler Segment Soars

India’s Automobile Industry Shows 2.8% Growth In Retail Sales, Two-Wheeler Segment Soars

Two-wheeler manufacturers increased sales by 2.1 per cent primarily through exports and festive-season inventory buildup on the part of dealers, a report from Choice Institutional Equities said.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: India’s automobile industry showed 2.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in retail sales in August, with robust performance in the two-wheeler segment, a report said on Wednesday.

Two-wheeler manufacturers increased sales by 2.1 per cent primarily through exports and festive-season inventory buildup on the part of dealers, a report from Choice Institutional Equities said.Passenger vehicle sales improved marginally by 0.8 per cent, led by a healthy demand for the SUV segment.

Read Also
Trump's 50% Tariffs Hit Traditional Artisans In Tamil Nadu After Thousands Of 'Golu Dolls' Remain...
article-image

The three-wheeler sales declined by 2.3 per cent YoY as consumers moved towards electric vehicles.Eicher Motors reported a 54.8 per cent increase in two-wheeler sales year-on-year, while TVS Motor saw a 30.1 per cent rise, driven by strong demand for premium motorcycles.

Hero MotoCorp increased by 8.1 per cent due to rural recovery, while Bajaj Auto saw a 5.0 per cent rise, supported by a 28.6 per cent surge.The PV segment sales in the domestic market slowed as dealers kept lean inventories in anticipation of GST rate changes. The segment also saw increased CNG penetration, the report said.

FPJ Shorts
20 Naxalites, Including Nine Women, Surrender In Chhattisgarh’s Sukma District Citing Disillusionment With Maoist Ideology
20 Naxalites, Including Nine Women, Surrender In Chhattisgarh’s Sukma District Citing Disillusionment With Maoist Ideology
'Conspiring Against The United States': President Donald Trump Slams China's Xi Jinping For Hosting Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un At Beijing Military Parade
'Conspiring Against The United States': President Donald Trump Slams China's Xi Jinping For Hosting Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un At Beijing Military Parade
Will Gold Prices Continue To Rise? Kama Jewelry’s Colin Shah On Markets, Geopolitics, & Jewellery Trends
Will Gold Prices Continue To Rise? Kama Jewelry’s Colin Shah On Markets, Geopolitics, & Jewellery Trends
'Going To Try To Mess Up': Novak Djokovic Sends Massive Warning To Those Expecting Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner US Open 2025 Final; Video
'Going To Try To Mess Up': Novak Djokovic Sends Massive Warning To Those Expecting Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner US Open 2025 Final; Video

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra reported a 9 per cent year-over-year decline in domestic dispatches. Maruti Suzuki saw a 0.6 per cent drop but was supported by strong exports.Commercial vehicle sales increased by 8.0 per cent, while tractor sales rose by 29.7 per cent due to rural demand. CV inventory, led by Ashok Leyland, showed a decline, easing dealer pressure after a subdued year, the report noted.

The Centre is also expected to lower the tax on entry-level passenger vehicles and two-wheelers to 18 per cent, making them more affordable ahead of Diwali.Currently, all passenger vehicles based on combustion engines are subject to a GST of 28 per cent plus a compensation cess of 1 per cent to 22 per cent based on engine capacity, length, and body type.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Will Gold Prices Continue To Rise? Kama Jewelry’s Colin Shah On Markets, Geopolitics, & Jewellery...

Will Gold Prices Continue To Rise? Kama Jewelry’s Colin Shah On Markets, Geopolitics, & Jewellery...

Srinivasan K Swamy To Join AFAA Hall Of Fame, A Lifetime Of Impact On Asian Advertising Honoured

Srinivasan K Swamy To Join AFAA Hall Of Fame, A Lifetime Of Impact On Asian Advertising Honoured

Will Modi’s Diwali Gift Be A GST Surprise? Key Council Meeting Begins Today; Big Changes Expected

Will Modi’s Diwali Gift Be A GST Surprise? Key Council Meeting Begins Today; Big Changes Expected

Nehru’s First Bungalow Sold In Delhi, ₹1,100 Crore Mystery Deal Stuns Delhi Real Estate, But...

Nehru’s First Bungalow Sold In Delhi, ₹1,100 Crore Mystery Deal Stuns Delhi Real Estate, But...

India’s Automobile Industry Shows 2.8% Growth In Retail Sales, Two-Wheeler Segment Soars

India’s Automobile Industry Shows 2.8% Growth In Retail Sales, Two-Wheeler Segment Soars