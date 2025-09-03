 PM Modi Launches Major Women’s Scheme in Bihar, Know - What is Jeevika Nidhi?
PM Modi launched ‘Jeevika Nidhi’ in Bihar, a digital loan scheme offering affordable credit to rural women. It aims to support small businesses and empower women entrepreneurs through SHGs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 02:46 PM IST
PM Modi’s Big Gift to Bihar’s Women. | Photo PTI |

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a new scheme for women in Bihar called Jeevika Nidhi. He inaugurated it via video conferencing and transferred Rs 105 crore into the scheme’s bank account during the event.

The goal is to give cheap loans to rural women so they can start or grow small businesses. This will help them become financially independent and boost women entrepreneurship in the state.

What is Jeevika Nidhi Loan Scheme?

Jeevika Nidhi Sakh Sahkari Sangh Ltd. is a cooperative credit organisation that will offer affordable loans to women connected with Self Help Groups (SHGs) in villages.

These women, often called 'Jeevika Didis', will no longer need to depend on expensive microfinance institutions (MFIs) that charge 18–24 percent interest. Jeevika Nidhi will offer lower interest rates and larger loans in a transparent and easy way.

Fully Digital Platform for Easy Access

One of the best things about the Jeevika Nidhi is that it will be completely digital. That means:

- No need to visit offices

- All transactions through mobile

- Money goes directly to women’s bank accounts

- This makes the system fast, transparent, and secure.

Support from Centre and State

The scheme will be funded jointly by the Central Government and Bihar State Government, which will ensure its stability and reliability.

At the event, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was also present. In Madhubani, a district-level event was held, where DM Anand Sharma called it a historic step for empowering women in the state.

