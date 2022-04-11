It's Pet Day 2022! Baby sloth, doggo greet and play in viral video

Peek-a-boo, I see you! In a video shared on Reddit, we can see a baby sloth playing along pet dog in a picturesque spot.

It appears to be a vacation time for people, wherein they have made to also carry along their little pet. Captured on camera, we can see to what appears a healthy pet dog greeting and cuddling a baby sloth. The video shows the two spending time with each other across a room balcony, from where the nature is just a jump away.

The clip begins to show the sloth hanging and curling over the bamboo of the scaffolding, and soon to spot the beagle standing on the floor below. The little sloth extends its hand to greet and say a 'Hi' to the doggo, later to also pet the animal by smoothly waving over its head.

Since shared just a few hours ago, the video has hit the heart of netizens with lots of 'aww', 'so cute' comments. "Baby sloth petting a beagle," read the post caption.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 09:32 AM IST