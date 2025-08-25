'Is This Shalini Monakrishnan?': Mona Lisa In Kasavu Saree In Kerala Tourism's Viral Post Sparks Hilarious Reactions | Instagram @keralatourism

Mona Lisa was draped in a shining white Kasavu Saree as a part of the Onam 2025 campaign by Kerala Tourism. The highly edited visual is going viral on the Internet and is taken by storm. On an official page of Kerala Tourism, a picture was dropped in which the notorious drawing of Mona Lisa by Leonardo Da Vinci was seen in a never-before-seen avatar. The post is now going viral on social media.

Celebrating the Onam festival's spirit of unity and cultural pride, the Kerala Tourism posted the AI-generated visual under their 'state of harmony' campaign. It was posted on the official page of Kerala Tourism on Instagram. The caption of the post reads, "Timeless. Graceful. Iconic. The Kerala kasavu saree."

The notorious artwork of Mona Lisa can be seen wearing a traditional Kerala Kasavu Saree with the rich golden border. She also adorns Jasmine flowers in her hair, depicting a common element in South Indian culture.

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "This is our Monalisa Unnikrishnan alley... Thiruvananthapuram." While others wrote, "Oh God, is this the brushed beauty they said?" Another wrote, "Is this Shalini Monakrishnan or Thekkapetta Sundari Pilisa?"

State Of Harmony Campaign By Kerala Tourism

"Kerala tourism- state of harmony" refers to a tourism campaign and the inherent characteristic of Kerala as a place where diverse faiths, cultures, and nature coexist peacefully, embodying a "Land of Harmony" that welcomes people from all backgrounds. The slogan highlights Kerala's multi-religious and multi-ethnic society.

Why Is Onam Celebrated?

Onam is the most celebrated festival of Kerala, marking the homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali, whose reign is remembered for prosperity, equality, and happiness. It signifies the spirit of unity, harmony, and cultural heritage, bringing together people of all communities. Celebrated over ten days, Onam is associated with vibrant traditions like the floral carpet (Pookalam), the grand feast (Onam Sadya), boat races, folk songs, and dances.