'500 Push-Ups For Thakurain's Love Letter': Ex-Army Officer Nostalgic Post Wins Internet

In an age dominated by instant messaging and emojis, an ex-Indian Army officer has taken the internet back to a simpler, more heartfelt era. Captain Dharmveer Singh recently shared a video featuring a handwritten love letter he received from his then-girlfriend, now his wife, during his training days. The emotional post has gone viral, leaving social media users nostalgic for the charm of handwritten letters.

The story behind the viral letter

The letter dates back to December 10, 2001, just weeks after Captain Singh had joined the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai on November 1. In the caption of his video, Singh lovingly referred to his partner as Thakurain, a name that continues to hold sentimental value.

Calling it his “first letter at the academy,” Singh recalled how written notes carried deep emotions in those days, “the greater the effort, the longer the memories lasted.”

500 push-ups for love

But the heartfelt letter didn’t reach Singh easily. He revealed that academy seniors often handed out letters only after cadets performed push-ups. “Usually, it was 100 or 50 push-ups for a letter. But since this one was thick and heavy, they made me do 500,” he laughed while sharing the memory.

Despite the grueling exercise, Singh treasures the incident. For him, the letter became a milestone, proof of love and perseverance amid the strict discipline of military life.

Social media reacts with awe

The story struck a chord with viewers. The video has already crossed 1.4 million views, with hundreds of comments flooding in. Many admired the elegant handwriting and the raw emotions expressed in the letter. An user said, "Agreed letters ka zamana bahut achcha tha. And the handwriting is beautiful."

One user admitted, “Sorry, but I couldn’t help pausing the video to read some lines. Your Thakurain was as melodramatic as me back in 2001.”

Another urged Singh to publish more letters, and said, "I guess there are many like me who tried to read it... If u have more... Try publishing them ... They are amazing. Heartwarming love story with a beautiful handwriting. Worth 500 pushup."

Comments |

A particularly loved line from the letter, “I hate the thought of you being punished for my letters”, had commenters gushing over the innocence of young love.

When a user asked if the girlfriend was now his wife, Singh responded warmly, “Ohh yes. She is mothering the twins.” The reply melted hearts further, turning the post into not just a viral moment but also an enduring symbol of love that has stood the test of time.