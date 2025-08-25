'Best Video On Internet': AI Puts Life To Ganesh Idols; Netizens Praise The Use Of Technology

Image credit: Instagram (@the.bong.ai)

In the digital age, even traditions are finding new ways to shine. Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, AI-generated edits of Ganesh idols have taken over the internet, blending devotion with creativity. From animated murtis moving gracefully to adorable clips of Bappa with his mushak, these videos are drawing millions of views across social media.

Check viral edits below:

AI Ganesh edits go viral

Short, cartoon-like AI visuals of Ganpati Bappa have become the latest trend online. These playful yet devotional videos showcase idols in lifelike motion, with charming details that tug at viewers’ hearts.

Another sensation is giving life to popular idols, where murtis are moving just like a living being. These videos are warming the hearts of the devoted people.

Netizens react

The internet is flooded with admiration. Users dropped comments like, "Best video on the internet today" and "Aawww, his cuteness made me cry 🥹❤️."

Another expressed, “This is exactly what I pay my internet bills for 🥺🙏🏻🌺.” A third user expressed, "Ganapati bapaa morya ❤️🙏”

Praising the use of AI and technology, some noted, “Best ai video 🙏🙏🌺”, “Finally the best use of AI” and “This what AI should be used for.”

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

The excitement around these AI edits feels perfectly timed, as Maharashtra readies for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. This year, the auspicious festival will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, during the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi of the Bhadrapada month, according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

The 10-day celebration will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, when devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with grand processions and chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya”.