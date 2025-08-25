Truly Inspiring! Video of Blind School Girls Playing Dhol Tasha Goes Viral, Leaving Netizens Speechless

Image credit: maharajanche_vadak | Instagram

A heartwarming video is making waves online, showcasing a group of blind schoolgirlsconfidently playing the traditional Dhol Tasha. Dressed in their school uniforms, the young girls displayed incredible rhythm and energy, proving that true talent goes far beyond physical limitations. Their powerful beats resonated with pride and devotion, leaving viewers deeply moved.

The video, shared on social media a few days ago with the caption “The daughters of this Shivaji who really showed what ‘taal’ is”, has quickly gone viral. The clip not only celebrates their musical skills but also stands as a reminder of resilience and determination.

Take a look at the video below:

Netizens react

Netizens were truly left inspired by their talent. One commented, "A heartfelt salute to the art, determination and energy that resides in your place❤️🙌🏼"

"Dhol Tasha is the language of the instruments 🚩💪😍🙌" stated another.

A third user wrote, "Very nice ❤️ words are not enough to express 🚩"

Praising their talent, one expressed, "Even though you cannot see with the eyes, every rhythm experienced by the heart is wonderful." Your enthusiasm and determination are truly inspiring. Salute! 🙏❤️"

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

The viral video holds even more significance as Maharashtra gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. This year, the auspicious festival will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, during the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi of the Bhadrapada month, according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

The 10-day celebration will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, when devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with grand processions and chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya”.

With such inspiring moments going viral ahead of the festival, the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi only grows stronger, reminding everyone that devotion and talent know no boundaries.