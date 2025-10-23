National ARISE Alliance Launched To Expand Safe, Stigma-Free Abortion Services In India

Reproductive rights groups launch ARISE alliance to ensure safe, stigma-free access to abortion in India | File Image

Mumbai: A broad coalition of reproductive rights advocates, public health experts, and feminist groups has come together to launch the Abortion Rights Alliance for Inclusion, Safety and Empowerment (ARISE) — a national platform aimed at ensuring that safe abortion is accessible to all, free from stigma, fear, or legal uncertainty.

Launched last week, the alliance seeks urgent, coordinated action to protect and advance abortion rights in India, where millions still face barriers despite progressive legal reforms.

Legal Reforms Yet Limited In Practice

Despite the 2021 amendment to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, which expanded conditional access to abortion up to 24 weeks for specific categories, access remains inconsistent and often hindered by stigma and legal confusion.

A 2022 Supreme Court judgment had affirmed women’s right to terminate pregnancies up to 24 weeks regardless of marital status, but subsequent rulings have rolled back these gains.

Unsafe Abortions Remain A Major Concern

According to studies, India witnesses around 15.6 million abortions every year, yet a significant number remain unsafe due to social stigma and systemic barriers.

Confusion arising from overlapping laws such as the PCPNDT Act and the POCSO Act has further restricted access, as healthcare providers fear legal consequences even in legitimate cases.

Experts Call For Intersectional And Legal Reforms

“Young people and marginalized communities face multiple barriers,” said Dr. Suchitra Dalvie, Member of the ARISE Steering Committee and Coordinator of the Asia Safe Abortion Partnership. “The alliance calls upon stakeholders to fully expand access to intersectional, stigma-free, safe abortion services.”

Healthcare Providers Fear Legal Repercussions

Emphasizing the urgent need for reform, Dr. Kalpana Apte, Chairperson of the Steering Committee and Director General of the Family Planning Association of India, stated, “Healthcare providers are increasingly hesitant to offer abortion services due to fear of legal repercussions. The Alliance will advocate for health system strengthening and legal reforms to ensure access to safe, dignified abortion care without fear or delay.”

ARISE To Build Collective Action And Policy Change

ARISE aims to unite researchers, youth-led and feminist organizations, and legal advocates to generate evidence, strengthen collective action, and push for progressive policy change.

“Abortion is a reality people face every day. Criminalizing abortion doesn’t stop it — it only pushes people towards unsafe practices,” said Vinoj Manning, CEO of Ipas Development Foundation and Member of the Steering Committee.

Abortion Recognised As A Human Right

The Alliance underscores that abortion must be recognized not merely as a healthcare issue but as a fundamental human right, advocating for a future where every person has autonomy and agency over their sexual and reproductive health and justice.

