Uttarakhand: Overspeeding Biker Tragically Dies On Spot When Collides With Bus At Haldwani; CCTV Captures Shocking Incident | X @SANJAYTRIPATHI

Haldwani, Uttarakhand: A shocking incident has sent shockwaves on the Internet as a video is going viral of a tragic accident that happened at the Golapar area in Haldwani, where a bus collided with an overspeeding biker, leaving the biker dead on the spot. The whole incident was captured on the nearby CCTV camera. The incident happened on Saturday, August 23, at around 6:45 PM as per the CCTV footage.

Everything was fine until a private luxury bus was on its way, and an overspeeding biker who had first overtaken another rider and tried to narrowly escape a collision with a bus, but failed to do so. Due to his overspeed and the bus colliding with a speeding vehicle from the opposite side, a massive jolt was felt, and the bike rider, who was left hanging onto the bus parts, died on the spot.

WATCH VIDEO: (Viewer Discretion Is Advised)

The video was shared on X by @SANJAYTRIPATHI. The caption of the video reads, "When the passion for speed turns deadly... In Haldwani's Golapar area, a speeding bus collided forcefully with a bike, resulting in the immediate death of the biker. The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera."

FPJ could not identify the identity of the deceased, while he was reported dead at the scene. The deadly collision left the locals stunned and fearful, the bus stopped instantly after the collision but it was too late to save the driver.

