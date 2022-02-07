8 year-old boy's handwritten comic book goes viral; check here

An 8 year old boy from Boise, Idaho, identified as Dillon Helbig, had secretly placed his handmade comic book onto the shelves of his local library. However, the budding talent is now famous for his work with several people signing up to check out the youngster's graphic novel.

The young boy's comic book which is about 81 pages long is titled to read," The Adventures of Dillon Helbig's Crismis." According to reports, Dillon began working his piece since he was 5. The comic book comes from the days of his first Thanksgiving, after a star atop his Christmas tree exploded.

In his work, Dillion wrote and illustarted with a few spelling and grammar errors. However, the pages are a fun ride. The opening line read, 'Chapter 1, ONe Day in winter it wus Crismis!'

According to reports, When he completed th comic pages in mid-December, he decided to share it with other people, however in style. Later when he along his grandma visited the Ada Community Library’s Lake Hazel Branch, he held the 81-page book to his chest and slipped the book onto a children’s picture-book shelf.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 01:33 PM IST