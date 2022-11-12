Lasith Malinga spotted street dancing to a Telugu song? This Zomato delivery partner's dance video is viral on Twitter

e-Paper Get App
The viral video showing the food delivery agent, reportedly from Hyderabad, has attracted comments suggesting the man to being a lookalike of the Sri Lankan former cricketer, Lasith Malinga

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 04:15 PM IST
Lasith Malinga's lookalike spotted street dancing to a Telugu song? | FPJ
Did you come across a video on Twitter that showed a curly-haired Zomato delivery partner grooving to a hit Telugu song? You aren't the only one who guessed him to be either Lasith Malinga or his lookalike. The internet is stunned by the energetic dance person of the food delivery agent street dancing to Ram Miriyala's Tillu Anna DJ Pedithe. Reportedly, the incident comes from Vanasthalipuram area of Hyderabad.

Watch:

Lasith Malinga spotted?

While most netizens shared memes over the case, someone traced similarities between Sri Lankan former cricketer Lasith Malinga and this food delivery partner. Taking to Twitter, a user identified as @isay_nobita replied suggesting that the dancer from the now viral video looks like "Malinga with black hair."

Check out some meme reactions from the reply section

article-image

