Zomato takes a dig into 'Fake Mr. Bean' episode, here's what the food delivery app tweeted after Pak vs Zim T20 match

Taking over the ongoing 'Fake Mr. Bean' case of Pakistan-based lookalike Asif Mohammad carrying out an agricultural show in Zimbabwe instead of Rowan Atkinson, food delivery app Zomato took to reply in a foodie style. They tweeted, "beans are real match-winning food," after learning about the revenge-win of Zimbabwe in the T20 match from last night.
It all started when a cricket fan took to social media and said Zimbabwe would seek revenge for an episode from 2016 where locals in Harare paid the Pakistani 'Mr. Bean' (Asif) to come and perform in a show in the country. In viral photos, Asif can be seen waving at people on the streets of Harare while being surrounded by security officials.
Check out some memes:
This isn't the first time that the app has reacted to the cricket matches. Earlier when the world enjoyed the nail-biting game between India and Pakistan, Zomato tweeted to sign India's win, "dear pakistan, ordered a defeat? virat your service."
