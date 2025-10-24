'Who Imagines Their Child Having S**? That’s the Sickest Thing Ever!': Author Seema Anand Slams Homophobic Parent In Viral Video

Renowned mythologist and storyteller Seema Anand has once again used her powerful voice to call out ignorance and hypocrisy- this time targeting a parent who shamed his own gay son. In a recent Instagram video that has since gone viral, Seema recounted an incident that took place during a Diwali Puja and dinner at a friend’s home. She captioned the video, "How is it that if every religion preaches love and tolerance that people practice it with such hatred and control?"

The incident that made Seema flip

“I was at a Diwali Puja followed by dinner at a friend’s place and there was a man at this dinner who proudly said, ‘You know my son’s gay and I did not allow him to attend this puja because our gods don’t believe in homosexuality,’” Seema began.

Initially, she tried to stay calm, respecting her hosts. But as the man continued, his comments grew more disturbing. “He finished by saying, ‘You know what disgusts me the most? It’s when I imagine them in bed. When I imagine what they’re doing in bed.’”

That’s when Seema “flipped fully.” She recalled responding, “Oh my God, you bloody pervert! Who actually imagines their child having sex? That has to be the sickest thing ever!”

Seema ended her video with a powerful message for the man- and for every parent who has rejected their LGBTQ+ child. “The only thing I have to say to you, sir, is I hope your son finds so much fun and so much happiness in the life he has chosen, you have to spend the rest of your life watching them be that happy, because clearly that’s what really destroys you.”

With her bold words, Seema Anand not only condemned the prejudice but also offered a message of love and resilience- wishing every gay child the happiness and freedom that their parents may have denied them. She reminded her audience that the best revenge is joy- to live proudly, love openly, and be unapologetically happy despite rejection. Her words resonated deeply across social media, earning widespread praise for her courage, compassion, and unfiltered honesty.