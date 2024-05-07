UP Viral Video: Cop Hits Bull With Stick In Hardoi As It Chases Him On Busy Road

Cop Hits Bull With Stick In Hardoi | X/@janabkhan08

Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh: A video of a police official being chased by a bull, followed by him beating the animal with a stick has surfaced online from the Hardoi area of Uttar Pradesh. A few locals were also seen assisting the cop in dealing with the bull. The incident took place during the night time on a buzzling street recording vehicular movement.

Check video below

About the viral video

The video opened by showing the cop trying to shoo away the bull with his stick which stood in front of (his) bike. He repeatedly tried to frighten the animal with the stick and got involved in hitting it. It seemed like a heated fight between the cop and the bull, however, the reason behind the same was unknown.

Seconds into the clip, the bull was seen chasing the man as he tried to run away from its sight and stand around a nearby pole. The bull didn't give up its fight and it continued to take rounds against the pole trying to allegedly attack the cop.

People assist the cop to shoo away the bull

It was noted that some people from the vicinity volunteered to help the policeman and free him from the bull's anger. A young man was seen holding a long stick and hitting the animal on its head, but to no avail. The bull hit back and rushed itself onto to him in full force, leaving him scared and running away towards the road. Managing to escape from the bull, the man slammed into a bike carrying a family of three.

A while later, the bull was seen resting on the roadside.

With lesser details known from the incident, the video has circulated on social media. It is going viral with several people sharing it online.