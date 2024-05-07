VIDEO: Mumbai Police Vibes To Recent Instagram Trend, Proves Being A Fan Of Malayalam Movies

Amidst the ongoing theatre premiere of director Anwar Rasheed's Aavesham, Mumbai Police shared a clip from the film on social media. The scene featuring popular Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil was tweaked in the lines of on an ongoing reel trend on Instagram. It showed the transition from one side to another and the change of expressions or situation, which is one of the recent Instagram trends.

What exactly did Mumbai Police convey with their latest reel? While it hinted about the team being a fan of Malayalam movies and being up to date with social media trends, the message shared in the reel was integral to their service. Using the relatable style to reach out to people, they spread awareness about aspects like road safety, cyber security, and more.

Watch reel below

The reel showed two sides of the same message, one ideal and the other which must be avoided. As the actor made a transition, his facial expressions changed to signal what was right (must be followed) and what was risky (must be avoided).

Some of the points which were marked with a relieving smile included dialing 100 in case of an emergency, adhering to specified speed limit, and keeping long passwords. On the other side, Fahadh was seen hinting a potential risk with his worried face. Here, the reel ran through texts like "riding without a helmet, getting duped of a suspicious link, and keeping easy passwords such as 1234567890."

Video goes viral

As Mumbai Police posted the reel on Instagram on May 6, they captioned it with an punch associated with the Aavesham actor who seemed to spread safety awareness in the edited video. "Better to stay ‘Fa’faa’ away from avoidable risks," it read recollecting the initials of the Malayalam star. The video went viral on the site and attracted more than three lakh views within a day.