Shoaib Malik wishes Sania Mirza on birthday with loved up photo amid divorce rumours

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza | Twitter

Amid reports of tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik's divorce, the latter wished a happy birthday to his wife with a romantic photo of the two.

As Sania turned 36 on Tuesday, Shoaib took to his Twitter handle to drop a mushy picture of the two in which both of the can be seen holding hands and lost in each other's eyes.

"Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest," he wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sania had a blast celebrating her birthday with her friends and her mother as the clock struck 12. Bollywood choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, who happens to be a close friend of the tennis star, shared an inside video from the party in which Sania can be seen cutting her cake along with her mother, with whom she shares her birthday.

"Happy birthday my darling @mirzasaniar .. only happiness n love for you this year n always ♥️ see I stayed awake.. p.s- happy birthday to sania mom too.. best person to share a birthday with.. ur mom," Farah wrote.

Read Also Who is Ayesha Omar? Pakistani actress allegedly dating Shoaib Malik amid divorce with Sania Mirza

While Ananya Birla was also a part of the celebration, Shoaib was nowhere to be seen in Farah's video.

Sania and Shoaib got married in 2010 and have a son named Izhaan. While the rumours of a rift in their marriage are still fresh, the couple recently announced their brand new talk show, 'The Mirza Malik Show'.

Sania announced in January this year that she would be retiring from tennis at the end of the season.