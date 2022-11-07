e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Where do broken hearts go': Sania Mirza shares cryptic post amid divorce rumours with cricketer Shoaib Malik

Sania and Shoaib tied the not in April 2010

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
India tennis ace Sania Mirza's wedding with Pakistan cricketer is reportedly in trouble.

Sania recently shared a cryptic post on social media that has added fire to the speculation of divorce.

The multiple Grand Slam winner took to her Instagram and wrote, “Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah”.

Sania and Shoaib tied the not in April 2010 and have a four-year-old son son Izhann,

