Cheshta Bhagat Sends Legal Notice To Ex Nikhil Mehta Days After He Filed Defamation Case Against Her, Says 'I Won't Be Bitter'

Popular television actress Cheshta Bhagat has filed a legal notice against her ex-boyfriend Nikhil Mehta. The actress decided to go the legal way after Nikhil filed a defamation case against her. Chestha and Nikhil met and fell in love on the sets of Temptation Island. However, after a few months of staying together, the couple called it quits after the actress accused Nikhil of cheating on her.

Their breakup took an ugly turn after Nikhil filed a defamation case against Chestha a few days back.

On Friday (April 26), Cheshta took to her official Instagram account to slam Nikhil. She wrote, "The notice sent to me by Nikhil Mehta's lawyer has been responded to by my counsel. I was always certain that this is notice is being sent to subdue and silence me. There is no legal or factual basis for anything stated in the notice sent by Nikhil.

"No matter how frustrated anyone else is, I will not be bitter. I am grateful for all things good in my life and I am especially thankful to everyone who has stood by the truth and continues to stand by me," the actress added.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal on April 3 about the defamation case filed against her, Cheshta had said, ''The case is stupid. I mean where am I spoiling his image? Hasn't he mentioned that he himself asked me to give interviews? Then what is this case now? 1-2 mahine ke relationship ke breakup ke baad usko fame chaiye. (He needs fame after the breakup of a relationship that lasted for 1-2 months) In my eye, this is publicity stunt and nothing else. But honestly, I too will go the legal way. I do not want to create any 'Tamasha' (scene) like him and speak in the media. I have just given one interview and that too very respectfully where I announced that I am no longer with him. But look at him, lagta hai uska pet nahi bhar raha hai, aur fame chaiye. (He cannot get enough, wants more fame)."

For the unawares, Chestha entered Temptation Island with her now ex-boyfriend Arjun Aneja. However, by the end of the show, Chestha decided to call it quits with Arjun and walk out with Nikhil, stating he makes her happy.