Alia Bhatt's Deepfake Video Goes Viral Again, Fan Morphs Her Face In Wamiqa Gabbi's Reel

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is making headlines because of her stunning appearance at Met Gala 2024, once again became a victim of deepfake. A video has been doing the rounds in which Alia's face has been morphed and placed on actress Wamiqa Gabbi's body. This comes days after several other celebrities including Rashmika Mandanna, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Aamir Khan and Kajol fell prey to the technology's misuse.

For those unversed, Wamiqa had posted a video on her Instagram account on April 27 in which she was seen wearing a red saree with a sleeveless blouse which featured a plunging neckline. In the video, the actress is seen striking different poses and Chamkila song Pehle Lalkare Naal Main Dar Gai plays in the background.

However, a couple of days back, the deepfake video was shared by a user named 'Unfixface' on Instagram and it went viral within no time.

Check out both the videos here:

Soon after the AI-generated video surfaced, netizens slammed the user and many questioned if doing this is legal. Some of them also expressed concern over deepfake technology.

"Is this legal?? U r using alia's face," a user commented. Another wrote, "This is the actual video of Wamiqa Gabi. They replaced it with Alia's face using AI."

Alia is yet to react to the fake video being attributed to her.

This is not the first time that Alia has become a victim of the deepfake menace. In November 2023, a morphed video of the actress went viral in which she can be seen making obscene gestures.

Read Also 8 Famous Personalities Who Fell Prey To Deepfake AI

In the video which is doing the rounds on the internet, a girl with her face swapped with that of Alia can be seen grooving to music and making obscene gestures on camera wearing a short floral dress. While the video is being circulated using the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress' name, one can clearly make out that the clip has been mischievously edited.