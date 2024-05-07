Rihanna & Katy Perry's Deepfake Photos From Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Go Viral

Pop sensation Rihanna skipped Met Gala this year as she is unwell. Fans eagerly awaited for her appearance on the red carpet, however, the singer reportedly contracted flu and because of that she did not attend one of the biggest fashion events.

On Tuesday morning, social media was flooded with pictures and videos of celebrities who strutted across the red carpet of Met Gala in unique outfits. Amid all the glam, a photo of Rihanna from the event also surfaced, leaving netizens confused.

While some lauded her outfit which well suited the theme of the event, others pointed out that the photos are AI-generated. The pictures are indeed fake!

In the deepfake photos, Rihanna is seen wearing an off-white and green floral outfit. Her dramatic gown featured an elaborate structured accent shoulder that arched over her head. The singer was all smiles in the fake pictures.

Check it out here:

Besides Rihanna, Katy Perry's also fell prey to deepfake. Soon after her fake photos surfaced, she took to her official Instagram account to clarify that she did not attend the event. "Couldn’t make it to the Met, had to work," she captioned her post which featured her two fake Met Gala red carpet pics.

In fact, she also revealed that her mother fell prey to the AI-generated pictures and believed that the singer attended the event. Katy also shared a screenshot of her mother's message to her in which she praised her look.

Her mother's message read, "What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose Parade, you are your own float." To this Katy replied, "Lol mom the AI got you, too, BEWARE."

This year, the theme of the gala event was 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' and the dress code was 'Garden of Time'. The event was held at Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York. Celebrities from around the world graced the red carpet and made heads turn with their extravagant fashion and unique looks.