'Videsh Jaate Hi Angrez Jaag Jata Hai': Kiara Advani TROLLED By Netizens For Faking Her Accent At Cannes 2024 (VIDEO)

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is serving major fashion goals at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, which marks her debut at the prestigious event. However, the Kabir Singh actress was recently trolled by netizens for faking her accent at the red carpet.

She graced the Women In Cinema Gala organised by the Red Sea Film Festival in Cannes in a pink and black corset gown. Speaking to the paparazzi, Kiara said, "It's very humbling. It's very very humbling. It's going to be a decade in my career now. So I think it comes at a very special moment as well. I'm truly so humbled to be here at Cannes for the first time and be honoured by the Red Sea Foundation for Women In Cinema. It's just such a humbling experience."

Check out the video:

Soon after the video went viral, it was shared on Reddit's BollyBlindNGossips, several users pointed out at her fake accent and called it 'disappointing.'

A user commented, "How is she talking about humbling humbling humbling - while putting on a ridiculous accent, and not being herself? Heinnnnn?"

While another netizen said, "I was rooting for her , why did she do that ? I like how Alia and Deepika never fake their accents on such occasions." A third one wrote, "Videsh jaate hi andar ka angrez jaag jaata hai inkaaa."

Take a look at the comments:

Photo Via Reddit's BollyBlindNGossips

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.

Next, she has Game Changer with Ram Charan, War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Don 3 with Ranveer Singh in the lead.