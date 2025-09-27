 'Shah Rukh Khan Never Interfered During Ba***ds Of Bollywood Filming, It Was All Aryan Khan', Reveals Anya Singh
During one of her latest interviews, Anya Singh opened up about Shah Rukh Khan's involvement during the shoot of Ba***ds Of Bollywood. The actress, who plays the role of Lakshay's character Aasmaan's manager, said that SRK used to come on sets as a producer but he never interfered during the filming process and that it was solely done by Aryan

Ria SharmaUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 09:16 AM IST
Aryan Khan recently made his directorial debut with Ba***ds Of Bollywood, starring Lakshya, Anya Singh, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba and Raghav Juyal. The web series is produced by his father, megastar Shah Rukh Khan. During one of her latest interviews, Anya opened up about Shah Rukh's involvement during the shoot of the show.

Anya, who plays the role of Lakshay's character Aasmaan's manager, said that SRK used to come on sets as a producer but he never interfered during the filming process and that it was solely done by Aryan.

"Shah Rukh didn’t come to the sets a lot, but of course, he was there from time to time. He gave Aryan that space and respect as a director. He understood that this was Aryan’s project, and it was his creation and dream. Whenever he came to the sets, he came as a father or maybe as a producer," Anya told Galatta India.

"But he never came to the sets and gave his own opinions on how things should be done. It was all Aryan. I am sure he must have taken some advice from him during the writing process, but he never intervened during the filming," the actress added.

'It's In The Works': Season 2 Of Aryan Khan's The Ba***Ds Of Bollywood Is Happening, Confirms THIS...
Ba***ds of Bollywood has become the talk of the town. Ever since it streamed on Netflix, It has grabbed everyone's attention.

The show has also been embroiled in a controversy as Sameer Wankhede filed a Rs 2 crore defamation suit against Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix, claiming that Ba***ds Of Bollywood contains false and defamatory content.

However, the Delhi High Court on Friday (September 26) questioned the maintainability of a defamation suit filed by the Indian Revenue Service officer against the makers of the show. The court also asked Wankhede to amend the plea and show exactly how the exact cause of action took place in Delhi.

The show also stars Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manish Chaudhari, Manoj Pahwa and others. It has cameos by some of the biggest celebrities, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Disha Patani, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi and others.

