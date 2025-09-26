 'It’s In The Works': Season 2 Of Aryan Khan's The Ba***Ds Of Bollywood Is Happening, Confirms THIS Actor
'It's In The Works': Season 2 Of Aryan Khan's The Ba***Ds Of Bollywood Is Happening, Confirms THIS Actor

'It’s In The Works': Season 2 Of Aryan Khan's The Ba***Ds Of Bollywood Is Happening, Confirms THIS Actor

Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has surely grabbed everyone's attention, and the way it ended, people have been wondering whether there will be a season 2 of the show. Now, Rajat Bedi, who made his acting comeback with the series, has confirmed that season 2 is happening. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 10:08 PM IST
article-image
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Poster

Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has become the talk of the town. The show has grabbed everyone's attention, and the way it ended, people have been wondering if there will be a season 2 of the show. Well, during an interview, Rajat Bedi, who made his acting comeback with the series, confirmed that season 2 of The Ba***ds of Bollywood is happening.

While talking to News18, he said, “Yes, season two is happening. It’s in the works. I’m hopeful that audiences are going to see more of me in the second season."

Further talking about the reaction that he is getting for the show, Bedi said, “It’s unbelievable! Not just me but my whole family – my son, my daughter, my wife – too feels like god gave us everything together all at once."

“Suddenly, my life has taken a U-turn. I’m getting so much love from all around the world. It feels like the rains are finally over and the sun is out shining bright. The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is the reason why other things didn’t work out for me. God had a plan for me," he added.

In early 2000s, Bedi starred in many popular films like The Hero Love Story of a Spy, Koi Mil Gaya, Jaani Dushman, Partner, and others. But, for the [ast many years, he was away from the film industry.

In 2023, he was seen in Punjabi film Gol Gappe, and in the same year, starred in a Telugu movie Ahimsa. But, with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, he has made a big comeback.

In Aryan Khan's show, he has performed very well, and eveyone has been praising him.

