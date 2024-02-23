Kiara Advani Says Accepting Don 3 Was A 'Conscious' Decision: 'Was Longing To Get Into This Genre'

Kiara Advani was recently announced as the female lead of Don 3. She will starring opposite Ranveer Singh. This marks the duo's first on-screen collaboration together. Recently, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress talked about why she said yes to Don 3.

Talking to ABP Live, Kiara said that accepting Don 3 was a 'conscious' choice made by her as she wanted to do something different and was willing to change it up for herself.

"This was one genre that I was longing to get myself into. And that’s what’s exciting, right? As an actor, you are constantly stepping into different characters and making the world believe that that’s who you are," added the actress.

Further, Kiara said, "There will be a tough prep for the film, but I’ve got time to do that. I’m very excited. I’ve never done an action movie so now’s my time to get some action in!”

Expressing her excitement on being part of Don 3, Kiara wrote on X, "Thrilled to be part of the iconic Don franchise and to be working with this incredible team! Seeking all your love and support as we set out on this exciting journey together (clapper board emoji)."

Posting the clip on X, Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Welcome to the Don universe @advani_kiara #Don3."

In 2023, director of Don 3 Farhan announced Ranveer Singh as the new Don in the third film.

Meanwhile, apart from Don 3, Kiara will be seen with Ram Charan in Game Changer, which will be released in three languages--Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

She was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. Kiara is also rumoured to be a part of War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. However, an official confirmation is awaited.