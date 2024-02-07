Sidharth Malhotra Enjoys Horse Riding With Kiara Advani On 1st Wedding Anniversary: 'Thank You For Being The Best Partner'

Photo Via Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrate their first wedding anniversary on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. The couple tied the knot at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in February last year among the presence of their close family and friends.

Just a while back, the Student Of The Year actor took to his Instagram handle to wish his ladylove on their wedding anniversary. Sharing an unseen photo, Malhotra captioned, "It’s not the journey or the destination it’s the company that matters, Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life. #HappyAnniversaryMyLove."

In the photo, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen twinning in white outfits as they enjoy horse ride in the backdrop of the sunset.

The couple started dating on the sets of Shershaah in 2021.

On Koffee With Karan season 8, Kiara revealed that Sidharth proposed to her for marriage in Rome. Recalling the incident, Kiara said, "I had a little bit of inclination that he would propose. I told him that you have to speak to my parents and he said are you kidding me? I said, yeah, you first ask them and take their permission, let's do it like the right way. They will be happy. My mom unfortunately had COVID so she couldn't travel with us. So I went with his parents."

In February 2023, Sidharth and Kiara shared official wedding photos on their Instagram with the caption, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."