Kiara Advani Passionately Kisses Birthday Boy Sidharth Malhotra At Midnight Bash - Watch Video

Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra turned 39 on Tuesday and his near and dear ones threw a grand birthday bash for him as the clock struck 12. Wife Kiara Advani showered all her love on the birthday boy and she was seen gifting him a passionate kiss on his special day.

On Tuesday morning, Kiara took to her Instagram to share a montage of some special moments from Sidharth's midnight bash and wished him a happy birthday.

In one of the photos, the two can be seen locking lips wrapped up in each other's arms. In another photo, Sidharth can be seen planting a lovable kiss on his wife's forehead.

In the video shared by Kiara, the actress also gave a glimpse of Sidharth's special birthday cake, which looked like a showreel and had photos of all his films till date.

"Happy birthday love," she captioned the video. Sidharth looked handsome in a colourful t-shirt at his birthday bash while Kiara looked ravishing in a black lace dress.

Closest friends of the couple including filmmakers Karan Johar and Shakun Batra were also present at the intimate birthday bash.

Sidharth and Kiara got married in a grand ceremony in February 2023 and the couple is soon set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. They tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan and it was a close-knit affair with only friends and family members in attendance.

Read Also Sidharth Malhotra Shows How Denim On Denim Can Never Go Out Of Style

Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani, and others were among those who attended the wedding.

Later, the couple threw a reception bash in Mumbai which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood.