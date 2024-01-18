Sidharth Malhotra Embraces Delhi Winters In Chic Black Jacket For Indian Police Force Promotions

By: Sachin T | January 18, 2024
Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra embraced the Delhi winters in style as he promoted his upcoming show Indian Police Force in the national capital
The actor looked handsome as ever as he posed in a printed tee and pants, and completed his look with a stylish black jacket
"Weather thanda, sab changa, Dilli da launda," he captioned the pictures as he posed in his hometown
Sidharth, along with his team of Indian Police Force, promoted their upcoming show at the historic National Police Memorial
They paid homage to the courage, selfless service, unwavering commitment, and fierce patriotism of the Police officers
The cast, along with director Rohit Shetty, were seen interacting with the Delhi police officers
They also felicitated the police officers who work tirelessly to keep the nation safe
The bravehearts were honoured under three categories: Bahaduri Awards, Non-Policing Heroes Award, and Martyrs Award
Indian Police Force is set to release on Prime Video on January 19, 2024
Thanks For Reading!