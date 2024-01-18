In Pics: Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra Arrive In Style For Sam Bahadur Success Bash 

By: Sachin T | January 18, 2024
The makers of Sam Bahadur hosted a success bash of the film which was released on December 1.
Held in Mumbai on Wednesday night, it was attended by the lead actors who made a stylish appearance.
Vicky Kaushal, who played the titular role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, was seen with a heavy beard donning a grey shirt paired with black jeans.
Sanya Malhotra, who played his onscreen wife, looked stunning in a black deep-neck one-piece dress.
The actress kept her makeup heavy on the glam side and tied her hair into a messy bun.
Director Meghna Gulzar was seen in an all-black outfit as she smiled at the paparazzi stationed outside.
Producer Ronnie Screwvala also joined them in a green t-shirt and black trousers.

